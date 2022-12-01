Thousands of community members lined the sidewalks of downtown Tyler on Thursday night for the 37th annual Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade and City of Tyler Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
Those who came early were prepared with blankets and lawn chairs as they picked the perfect spot along the parade route, which began on North Broadway Avenue and finished at East Oakwood Street.
Some children could be seen in costumes or Santa hats, and families were close by to snap photos to capture memories of the night.
More than 100 entries participated in the parade. Each float/entry was uniquely decorated to follow the theme of “Imagine Rotary.” Local nonprofits, businesses, bands, dance teams, and more participated in the parade.
The highlight of the parade was the very last participant, which was none other than Santa Claus himself. Throughout the parade’s hour-and-a-half-long duration, children could be heard asking about the jolly man and his whereabouts. Once he was in sight, sounds of excitement erupted all along the downtown streets.
After the parade, the City of Tyler’s 37th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony was held in the downtown square where parade spectators, city officials, and more gathered.
The 32-foot Eastern Redcedar, which is the largest tree the city has ever had, was lit by the 2023 Miracle Child, Hannah Harlow, representing the Children’s Miracle Network at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System.
“She’s been talking about this all week,” Hannah’s father BJ Harlow said of his daughter’s excitement.
Three-year-old Hannah stood alongside Tyler Mayor Don Warren to flip the switch and light the tall tree, which was donated to the city anonymously in honor of all loved ones lost to cancer.
Lighting the tree is a longtime tradition that signals “the start of the season,” Warren said.
“It’s a time of joy, it’s a time of people loving on each other and having a good time,” Warren said. “... As mayor, I’ve gotta say one of the most exciting things for me to do every year is to light this tree.”
Warren then invited Hannah to come flip the switch with him. She was joined by her brother James, 7, and parents BJ and Tabitha Harlow. Warren initiated a five-second countdown and the crowd joined in. Once the tree and its thousands of lights were all lit up, the crowd cheered.
Hannah has what doctors and family call a miraculous story of fighting back against a rare, incurable and debilitating genetic condition.
Hannah was diagnosed with X-Linked Hypophosphatemic (XLH) Rickets at the age of 2, after her parents and pediatrician were concerned about symptoms they were seeing when she was just a baby. She cried constantly unless she was being held and appeared to be in a lot of pain.
Now, Hannah is a princess-loving toddler who loves to dance and play. Her parents called her a “normal, rambunctious 3-year-old” who is living her best life, thanks to successful treatment.
Before her diagnosis, Hannah was referred to specialist Dr. Ana Gutierrez Alvarez, who had just completed a year-long study on the rare and difficult to diagnose condition. Alvarez had moved to Tyler from New York City and was working at the clinic for only a week when she first saw Hannah.
“I looked at her X-rays and I thought, ‘What are the chances?’” Alvarez said. She immediately suspected XLH Rickets but continued to study Hannah’s symptoms. About two months later, Alvarez officially diagnosed Hannah.
Alvarez called it a “miracle” that the two had been put in each other’s lives at the right time.
The condition makes the body unable to produce or retain phosphorus, according to Alvarez. Without phosphorus, bones don’t harden, so they are brittle and can easily break. It also stunts growth. Left untreated, children with XLH Rickets live in constant pain, have stunted growth and lifelong struggles with bone breakage and impaired mobility. Due to brittle bones, children have to be very careful, limiting physical activities and even play.
Although there is no cure, Alvarez began progressive treatment with hopes to slow and possibly even reverse Hannah’s symptoms. Within just a few months, Hannah began to walk, jump and even run. Recent X-rays show the bones in her legs have completely healed and she has caught up with the growth chart.
The tree remains decorated and lit at night for community members to enjoy. The entire downtown square is a bit like a winter wonderland, as local company ETX Lawn & Order covered it in colorful Christmas lights.
Also at the tree lighting ceremony, the Caldwell Arts Academy Drumline and Artistic Dance Concepts provided entertainment.
Winners of the Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade will be announced soon in categories of Best Holiday Theme, Best Band, Brightest Entry, Spirit Award, Most Creative, and Best Decorated Vehicle.
The parade is sponsored by South Tyler Rotary, Sunrise Rotary, and The Rotary Club of Tyler. The Rotary Clubs of Tyler stated the parade typically sees 5,000 to 7,000 attendees each year.