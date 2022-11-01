The Saturday evening fire that erupted at the Ramey House in downtown Tyler has left devastating damage to the historic structure.
Dianna Gregg, Director of Operations for Stonewater Roofing, which now occupies the home, said management got the news of the fire by way of an employee.
“An employee notified management and, of course, we were worried and shocked,” Gregg said. As to the damage, “the third floor was a total loss,” she said. “The second and first floor has catastrophic water damage."
On Tuesday afternoon, Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the cause of the fire was still undetermined but that no foul play was suspected.
"We had some of our investigative team out there yesterday and they were able to get all of the water out of the basement," he said. "The investigation remains ongoing but we do not believe it was intentional or started in the lower areas of the home."
"There were interior cameras so we are continuing to review that footage," he added.
Gregg went on to say the company is dealing with the devastating aftermath one step at a time.
“We are currently waiting for insurance investigations to occur,” she said. “Stonewater Roofing is still operational and we will continue to support our community, current and future customers.”
“We have an office right down Houston Street, it will be tight but we have temporarily combined offices,” Gregg added.
The landmark was once home to Thomas Boyd Ramey, a prominent attorney and also an organizer and the first president of the Texas Rose Festival, as well as a president of the East Texas Fair, the Rose Festival Athletic Association, and the Civic Music Association, according to the Texas State Historical Association.
Tyler Fire Department crews responded to fully-involved fire at the historic Ramey House in downtown Tyler on Saturday evening.
The Texas Historical Commission describes the Ramey House as “an important example of turn-of-the-century domestic architecture, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine (Spencer) Ramey was crafted of virgin cypress and southern heart pine in 1903.”
A historical marker was placed at the location in 1997. The house is a recorded Texas Historic Landmark, listed on the National Register, and designated a City of Tyler Historic Landmark.
Gregg said the company was grateful for the quick response by the Tyler Fire Department and the support of the community.
"We want to thank our Tyler Fire Department and all of the community that has reached out in support," she said.
