The third annual Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic is set for Friday at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club.
The 18-hole four-man scramble will also feature a golf ball drop during which one lucky winner will win $1,000.
The event began in 2020 when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Tomato Fest, according to Chamber President Peggy Renfro. The Chamber had long wanted to plan a golf tournament, so the timing provided "the perfect opportunity," she said.
Thirty-one teams on Monday were registered for the tourney that raises money for the Chamber to assist with upcoming programs.
Renfro said the event is a great way to showcase one of Jacksonville’s great treasures while enjoying a fun day of golf.
“We have a big day scheduled with a lunch planned to kick things off and a golf ball drop as we finish up with a chance for someone to take home $1,000,” said Duane Weatherford, this year's chairman of the board. “I’m looking forward to seeing the teams enjoy a day at the golf course. Cherokee Ranch Golf Club is one of the nicest facilities in the area.”
The team entry fee is $400 with registration open until noon Thursday. Teams must provide their own golf cart.
Chances in the golf ball drop are $10 and can be purchased until 4 p.m. the day of the event at the golf course by one of the Chamber staff or volunteers under the Christus Mother Frances Hospital tent. You do not have to be present to win.
Cherokee Ranch Golf Course is at 14881 Texas 79 East in Jacksonville.
For more information, call (903) 586-2217.