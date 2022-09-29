The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Pets in the Park: Pets Fur People is holding its annual Pets in the Park event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. The event will include a blessing of pets, contest, weenie dog races, kids area, food trucks and more. For information, visit facebook.com/PetsFurPeopleTyler .
Hispanic Heritage Market: Join the Rose City Farmers Market as it celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a Latin-themed market 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at ETX Brewing Co., 221 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. The event will include Latin food, music, dancing and more. For information, visit facebook.com/rosecityfarmersmarket .
Zoo Boo: Celebrate Halloween early at the drive-through Zoo Boo with more than 400 exotic animals. The event is set 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Busy B Ranch Wildlife Park, 100 W. Prospect Road, Jefferson. For ticket cost and information, call (903) 665-4093 or visit busybranchwildlifepark.com/ .
Touch a Truck - Feed a Family: The family-friendly event benefiting Longview Community Ministries is set 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road. The event will include police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, motorcycles, helicopters and more vehicles to see and explore. For information, visit facebook.com/LongviewCommunityMinistries .
Movies in the Park: Enjoy a free movie with family or friends at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. This week's move is "Pinocchio."
Oktoberfest 2022: Come out to the 6th annual Oktoberfest, put on by Avalon Faire, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at 1076 FM 1252 W., Kilgore. The event includes German food and beer, games, vendors and bounce houses. For information, visit avalonfaire.com/home .
Arcadia Art SHow: The annual Arcadia Art SHow, an international juried fine art show, is set 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Martin Walker Law Firm, 121 N. Spring Ave. in Tyler. For information about the AASH, visit artshowtyler.com/ .
Military Appreciation Celebration: Support service members 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday at the 6th annual Veteran Support Commission Military Appreciation Celebration from 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday at the FRed Lobster International Speedway in Gladewater. For information, visit tinyurl.com/38e6hk6w .