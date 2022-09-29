Blessing of the Pets at Bergfeld Park
The Rev. Matthew Boulter, associate rector of Christ Church at Episcopal Tyler, blesses a golden retriever during the 2018 Blessing of the Pets at Bergfeld Park at Tyler.

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.

Pets in the Park: Pets Fur People is holding its annual Pets in the Park event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. The event will include a blessing of pets, contest, weenie dog races, kids area, food trucks and more. For information, visit facebook.com/PetsFurPeopleTyler .

Hispanic Heritage Market: Join the Rose City Farmers Market as it celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a Latin-themed market 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at ETX Brewing Co., 221 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. The event will include Latin food, music, dancing and more. For information, visit facebook.com/rosecityfarmersmarket .

Zoo Boo: Celebrate Halloween early at the drive-through Zoo Boo with more than 400 exotic animals. The event is set 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Busy B Ranch Wildlife Park, 100 W. Prospect Road, Jefferson. For ticket cost and information, call (903) 665-4093 or visit busybranchwildlifepark.com/ .

Touch a Truck - Feed a Family: The family-friendly event benefiting Longview Community Ministries is set 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road. The event will include police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, motorcycles, helicopters and more vehicles to see and explore. For information, visit facebook.com/LongviewCommunityMinistries .

Movies in the Park: Enjoy a free movie with family or friends at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. This week's move is "Pinocchio."

Oktoberfest 2022: Come out to the 6th annual Oktoberfest, put on by Avalon Faire, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at 1076 FM 1252 W., Kilgore. The event includes German food and beer, games, vendors and bounce houses. For information, visit avalonfaire.com/home .

11152020_tmt_news_art_5.jpg
Art enthusiast Brad Hillman speaks with artist Melissa Moore about the expression of the woman depicted in her art piece in November 2020 at the fourth annual Arcadia Art Show at the Martin Walker Law Firm in Tyler.

Arcadia Art SHow: The annual Arcadia Art SHow, an international juried fine art show, is set 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Martin Walker Law Firm, 121 N. Spring Ave. in Tyler. For information about the AASH, visit artshowtyler.com/ .

Military Appreciation Celebration: Support service members 8 a.m. to midnight  Saturday at the 6th annual Veteran Support Commission Military Appreciation Celebration from 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday at the FRed Lobster International Speedway in Gladewater. For information, visit tinyurl.com/38e6hk6w .

 
 

