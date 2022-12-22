Christmas weekend is almost here, and there are plenty of fun things to do across East Texas to celebrate the holiday.
From pictures with Santa to breakfast with Mrs. Claus, there are events and activities scheduled across the region. There are several holiday light excursions available and even an ugly Christmas sweater party.
“Santa Land,” 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11518 Interstate 20 West in Tyler. Tickets: $30 per vehicle for up to 10 passengers. For more information: https://santalandtylertx.com/.
“Holiday in the Garden at Tyler Rose Gardens,” hosted by Tyler Parks & Rec, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tyler Rose Garden, Tickets: Free. For more information: www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/parks-rec.
“Polar Express,” hosted by the Texas State Railroad, various times now through Tuesday, departs from Palestine Train Depot, Tickets: Several options available, reservation required. Fore more information: https://texasstaterailroad.net/home/events/polar-express/
“Photos with Santa,” hosted by Longview Mall, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., happening now through Saturday. For more information: https://bit.ly/3PHiIuV.
“Pancakes with Mrs. Claus,” hosted by Lulu & Kakes Cupcakery & Sweet Shoppe in Palestine, Friday, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. For more information: https://www.visitpalestine.com/events/2020/pancakes-with-mrs-claus2.
“Ugly Christmas Sweater Party,” hosted by The Marina at Holiday Inn Club in Flint, Saturday 7 to 10 p.m., Tickets: Free. For more information: https://bit.ly/3YHUl4o.
“Christmas Eve Party,” hosted by Republic Icehouse in Tyler. Saturday, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Tickets: Free. For more information: https://bit.ly/3HPDqXv.
“Cafe Ü Open Mic,” hosted by Cafe Ü in Mineola, Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tickets: Free. For more information: https://bit.ly/3WzIovx.
“Joyful Lights,” hosted by Painting with a Twist in Longview, Family fun for ages five and up, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Tickets: $38 per person. For more information: https://bit.ly/3WiFVG5.
"Land of Lights," at Christmas Park in Athens, daily until Jan. 3 from 6 to 10 p.m., Tickets: Varies. For more information: https://christmasparkathens.net/.