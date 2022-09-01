The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
First Monday Trade Days: Enjoy shopping from sun up to sun down at more than 5,000 vendor booths at the Canton Trade Days. The event is Thursday through Monday at 800 1st Monday Lane, Canton. For information, visit www.firstmondaycanton.com/ .
Symphony in the Park: This free concert features a performance by Richard Lee and the East Texas Symphony Orchestra. People of all ages are invited out to enjoy the show at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S Broadway Ave. For more information visit etso.org .
Market on the Square: Visit Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall to shop with farmers, crafters and bakers from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. For information, visit www.facebook.com/MarshallTXMarket .
4 Kingdoms Fantasy Faire: Check out the opening weekend event for the 4 Kingdoms Fantasy Faire from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at 1455 N Trade Days Blvd No. 19 in Canton. For information and tickets, visit www.4kingdomsfantasyfaire.com/ .
Sharon Shrine Circus: Sharon Shrine presents its annual circus with fun for the whole family. Shows in Longview are set 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday at the Longview Rodeo Arena, 100 Grand Blvd. Two shows also are set in Tyler at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Tyler Oil Palace, 10408 Texas 64. For information and tickets, visit https://jordancircus.com/tour-dates/ .
Downtown Longview Cruise Night: A free car show with new and classic rides from around East Texas is set 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in front of the Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St.
Kids Day at the East Texas Oil Museum: Children 12 and younger get free admission 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S Henderson Blvd. on the Kilgore College campus. The event also will feature a story time, activities and door prizes. Activities end at noon, but attendees are welcome to stay and enjoy the museum. For information, visit www.kilgore.edu/oilmuseum .