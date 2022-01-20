Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital nurse Brenna Bodle’s new favorite day of the week is Wednesday, as Therapets visit the halls of her workplace, the intensive care unit, to provide animal assisted therapy to her co-workers and patients.
She recalled an instance when she had a patient die the night before. When the next night came, she wasn’t really feeling up to going into work while still processing her patient’s death, wishing she could bring them back, but she couldn’t.
That night, the Therapets visited the intensive care unit and reminded her everything will be OK, she said. Her nights get even better when she sees the Therapets visit with patients who don’t have families that visit them very often.
The bi-monthly ritual which happens on the first and third Wednesday of the month, impacts nurses and patients in a positive way. One patient who had been walking laps around the halls of the oncology unit was so excited to stop and pet each one of the Therapets visiting.
Therapets Waverly, Sugar, Rayna and Leon each prepared in advance to meet people they can help. Each of them bathe and brush their teeth, ready to provide cuddles to the community. They each know when a person needs comfort or support.
“We’ve had people where they’ve been kind of in a comatose state or they haven’t come out of the anesthesia after surgery and we’ve actually put them on the beds, put their hand on the dog, I know I saw one patient wake up. It wasn’t a coma, just being on anesthesia,” said Nancy Roddy, volunteer. She added some people have even begun to speak after not being able to with the assistance from the Therapets.
Therapets visit a variety of organizations and schools in the community, Roddy said.
“We basically help with healing. It’s been proven that petting a dog helps reduce blood pressure and heart rate. It just makes people forget they’re here for a few minutes,” said Roddy.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital is one of Therapet’s flagship hospitals, so the relationship with the Therapets goes back years. Nurses at the hospital have said the Therapets provide a small, happy moment when they get to stop and pet them. Therapets include birds, dogs and cats, but only the pups visit the hospital each week.
Wendy Clarke, volunteer with Therapet Waverly, recalled a time when Waverly was walking into a room where a nurse and mother were trying to administer a breathing treatment to an upset toddler.
“Their tension was high. My boxer just started visiting with the toddler, the tension just dropped, and while he was visiting with my dog, the nurse administered the treatment and the mom calmed down. It gives me chills to talk about it,” Clarke said.
She recalled another time as she and Waverly were walking through the halls of the hospital when they saw a tall man with tears in his eyes, who asked if the Therapets visit with people who are not patients.
“We were like ‘sure, what’s going on?’ A family had just lost their aunt, just then, and they were all in the waiting room grieving. We walked in and there’s tears, but then they kind of turned into happy tears and the dogs just visited with the family and the family started laughing in their grief and talking about their dogs and visiting with the dogs, and just for a minute, we provided some comfort,” said Clarke.