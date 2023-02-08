It was all about the wet noses and the gentle pets at Chapel Hill ISD's Wise Elementary School’s special education class Tuesday morning, thanks to furry visitors from Therapet.
“The kids just light up,” said Brandy Starks, administrator assistant to the director of special education. “And the teachers too!”
Therapet is an organization that provides specialty training for animal-assisted therapy at schools, health care facilities and other locations.
Using skills taught in classes, the animals not only provide comfort but mobility support by allowing people to pet and brush the dogs. As well as prettying them with bows and barrettes.
“It helps with their muscle movement and teaches them about dogs, how to approach and where to pet,” Starks said.
Twice a month, the trained dogs and their owners visit schools throughout Cedar Hill ISD’s special education programs, as well as other facilities, based on set dates agreed upon with Therapets’ volunteers.
Therapet has partnerships with a variety of facilities, including Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rehabilitation Hospital (a partner of Encompass Health), Beckville ISD, East Texas Crisis Center, Breckenridge, Skyview Prison and Rusk State Hospital, just to name a few.
“Studies have shown that animals have a positive impact on mental health,” said Belén Casillas, Director of Communications and Executive Director of CHISD Education Foundation.
According to Starks, the students have great recall with remembering the dogs.
“The kids in special education range anywhere from ADHD to severe autism,” Starks said, “and the dogs have done so much for their life skills. Their happiness is typically just in that window of when dogs come to visit but they leave with such an impression on the kids.”
Volunteers like Biscuit and Abbie often leave such impression.
“I’ve had one student who asks about Abbie all the time,” Starks said. “He won’t interact with other dogs that come to visit. He’ll only want Abbie.”
Additionally, anywhere between two to three dogs are expected to visit.
“We make sure to educate the kids on the differences between a Therapet and a street dog,” Starks said. “They need to make sure to know that not all dogs are going to be friendly.”
In order to accommodate any potential allergies, dogs get a bath at least 24 hours prior to whatever facility they are visiting.
To become a Therapet volunteer is no quick feat but the benefits are its own reward.
“I cannot say enough how thankful we are for Therapet,” Starks said. “They really make a difference with the kids.”
To become a volunteer, the first step is obedience training - which is something that can be done at a place like PetSmart but can be done anywhere that offers behavior classes, according to Florence Limehouse, a volunteer with Biscuit.
Most facilities will offer you the opportunity to take the Canine Good Citizens Test (CGC), which is required to pass before signing up for the Therapet Skills Class.
Most training centers offer this test free of charge to their students after completion of an intermediate or advanced class.
The next step is Therapet Skills Class, a seven week course in teaching both owner and dog the necessary skills to work in a variety of settings Therapet serves.
“There is an office that is set up with all kinds of equipment,” Limehouse said. “There is a hospital bed, walker, wheelchair and canes. The dogs learn how to walk with people who use assistance, as well as how to approach someone in a hospital bed.”
At the end, an instructor will be able to tell you whether or not your dog is ready to be tested.
“It takes however long it takes for the dog to be ready,” Limehouse said. “There’s really not a determined amount of time it takes to complete the programs.”
Then there is a temperament test, which is done in a hospital setting, to determine whether the dog is ready to begin volunteering.
Therapet has recently introduced one-on-one class, which allows owner and dog to obtain some basic skills before other skill classes.
“This kind of helps put your feet in the water,” Limehouse said, “Maybe in this case, paws in the water.”
The main requirements include the pet must be at least 10 months old and have the latest shots.
Once all classes have been checked off, the dog is given an ID badge, as well as a cape with leash and collar specific to Therapet.
Therapet requires a yearly skills check off to ensure that the dog and volunteer maintain their level of training.