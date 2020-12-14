When Meals on Wheels recipients can't afford pet food, they'll often give their prepared meals to their dog or cat, according to the nonprofit's leadership.
But thanks to continued donations of pet food, Meals on Wheels East Texas can feed local seniors in need as well as their pets.
On Monday afternoon, Therapet, a nonprofit providing animal-assisted therapy at hospitals, rehabilitation facilities and schools, brought over 500 pounds of dog and cat food to Meals on Wheels East Texas in Tyler.
This donation was gathered through Therapet's Christmas party and is a part of the Meals on Wheels' Meals Fur Pets program.
Trudy Williams, Meals on Wheels East Texas executive director, said Therapet has been making these donations for five or six years, and the Meals Fur Pets initiative is completely driven by this type of funding.
"We cannot spend our funding on pet food for our clients, but our clients desperately need pet food or they will share their meals that they get from Meals on Wheels with their pets," Williams said. "In order to make sure they eat their meal, we try to give them a little something through the Meals Fur Pets program to give their pet, so that they will in turn eat their meal, not share it with their pet."
Williams said the amount of food donated can last three or four months as Meals on Wheels divides up the food for their clients. She noted how helpful generosity is during the challenges in light of COVID-19.
"Anytime we get donations, especially during this pandemic, it's a blessing because COVID-19 has affected nonprofits and their programs in such a tough way that we really don't know what to expect," she said.
Williams said people can make a donation of dry dog or cat food by dropping it off at the Meals on Wheels headquarters at 3001 Robertson Road in Tyler.
Elysia Reineck, Therapet executive director, called making the donation a wonderful opportunity to help Meals on Wheels.
"It's been a really hard year for all nonprofits," Reineck said. "So this is just a blessing for us to be able to share what we can this year and help a wonderful organization. We love Meals on Wheels."
Reineck said it was important for Therapet to give back as much as possible this year.
"Therapet is blessed this year. It has been a difficult year, but we've had a lot of loyal supporters that have supported us," she said. "So it's important to continue and pay that forward to other nonprofits in the community. We're just thankful and full of joy to be able to do that."
Meals on Wheels delivers prepared meals for seniors in need across six counties (Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood) in East Texas.