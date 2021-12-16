Walter the Beagle donned his Santa Claus hat and beard Thursday morning as he, assisted by his Therapet vest and human friends, became Santa Paws to the pets of Meals on Wheels East Texas clients.
Two-year-old Walter inspected each bag of food — even those for the cats — with several sniffs and graciously posed for some photos before heading home for playtime and naps.
Walter, alongside Therapet Executive Director Elysia Reineck and volunteer Nancy Roddy, brought almost 450 pounds of food this year to help the seniors who are recipients of Meals on Wheels and are also pet owners.
Reineck said it was the seventh year the animal-assisted therapy group has made a donation to Meals on Wheels East Texas' Meals Fur Pets program.
At Therapet's annual Christmas party for volunteers, attendees bring bags of dog or cat food for the donation.
Reineck said the gift helps make sure Meals on Wheels clients have food for their animals as well, and this way seniors aren't giving up their meals to feed their dog or cat.
"This is our way of coming alongside Meals on Wheels and making sure the fur family members aren't hungry," she said. "We plan to do this every single year. We just want to keep helping."
Meals on Wheels delivers prepared meals for seniors in need across six counties (Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood) in East Texas.
According to Meals on Wheels East Texas, over 100 of its senior citizen clients own animals.
Therapet is a local nonprofit providing animal-assisted therapy at hospitals, rehabilitation facilities and schools. The organization is in its 27th year.
Certified as a Therapet this past September, Walter is among many volunteer animals who provide therapy at hospitals, rehabilitation facilities and schools.
"He's been a frequent flyer at Christus, and he worked Mistletoe and Magic this year at our booth," Reineck said.
She said animal therapy is proven scientifically to lower blood pressure, decrease stress, reduce a person's stay in rehab and bring comfort during end-of-life moments. There's also a program in which the animals visit schools to read with kids and promote youth literacy.
Therapet's mission is to bring health, hope and healing.
"We've put dogs with patients who are in comas and within a few days, they'll come out of it," she said.
Ninety dogs, three cats and one cockatoo are trained to provide therapy and be of service to those in need, Reineck said, adding Therapet is open to having people and their animals join as volunteers.
People who do not own animals can also volunteer at Therapet.
"We're pretty much somewhere in the community anytime," she said. "We keep our pups busy."