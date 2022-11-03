November has begun and the Tyler Public Library has programs for all ages to enjoy through the month.
To learn about everything happening at the library, continue reading below.
Youth Activities
Tyler Junior College Fairy Tale Theater: At 8:45 a.m. Nov. 17 in the libraries first floor auditorium children and families can enjoy stories told by TJC theater students. There will also be light refreshments.
Discovery Time Playground: At 10:30 a.m. from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11 in the libraries first floor auditorium Children ages 0 to three years, their parents and caregivers can enjoy playtime, crafts and meet professionals in early childhood literacy and development.
Sew What?: At 4:30 p.m. Nov 8 in the libraries third floor makerspace children can sign up for a four-part series of beginner sewing lessons. During each session kids will learn a new stitch and have an activity to practice on. Registration is required and space is limited. You can register at www.TylerLibrary.com
STEAM Saturday: at 2 p.m. Nov. 5 in the libraries third floor makerspace kids in grades kindergarten through 12th can make a balloon-powered car.
Homeschool Laboratory: At 2 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Libraries third floor makerspace kids ages 5 to 12 can join library staff for “Building Bridges.” Here, kids will learn how bridges are made and make their own.
Makerspace Activity: This activity will be available for pick up all month at the libraries Rover Activity Cart on the first floor. Each month the cart has a new STEAM-oriented activities for kids to do when they visit the library. Novembers activity will be the libraries second annual Paper House Contest. Kids can pick up supplies for making a paper house at the library or use at-home supplies to make a house. Paper houses should be no bigger than a gallon of milk. Entry forms for the paper houses must be submitted by Nov. 30. Five winners will be announced Dec. 1.
Spanish storytime: At 10:30 on Nov. 4 and Nov. 18 in the libraries playroom on the first floor kids and families can join library volunteer Monica to read books in Spanish and make crafts.
STEAM Club with Code Ninjas: At 3 p.m. Nov. 19 in the third floor makerspace kids in grades kindergarten through 12 can join Code Ninja senseis to learn about Scratch coding. Registration is required as space is limited. To sign up visit www.TylerLibrary.com
Storytimes at the Library: Join the library staff weekly for reading, singing, activities and playtime at library storytimes. There will be no storytimes Nov. 8 through 10 and of Nov. 22 to 24. Storytime offered at the liberary include:
- Baby Storytime for ages 0 to 18 months at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays.
- Toddler Storytime for ages 18 to 36 months at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
- Preschool Storytime for ages 3 to 6 years at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
Take-home Kits for kids: Kits will be available Nov. 14 at the Take-Home Kit Kiosk on the libraries first floor. Kits are available as supplies lasts on a fist- come first-served basis. Each month kids can pick up a fin, educational craft or project to take home. Kits are geared for the following age ranges:
- Early childhood: a handprint owl kit
- Elementary: an origami bookmarks kit
- Tweens and teens: a make a zine kit
Adult Activities
80’s Skate Escape Room: at 7 p.m. from Nov. 18 to 19 in the libraries first floor auditorium you can grab a group of friends and use your wits, knowledge and skills to escape the rooms in the libraries 80’s Skate Escape Room. Each time slot is recommended for a group of 2 to 15 people. Sign up at www.TylerLibrary.com
80’s Trivia Night: at 7:15 Nov. 17 in the libraries first floor auditorium adults can join to take on 80’s themed trivia. Reserve a spot at www.TylerLibrary.com
Recession Proof your Budget: at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 in the libraries first floor auditorium you can learn how to recession proof your budget with financial coach Stephen King.
Chess Club: At 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month in the makerspace on the libraries third floor you can check out the chess club or learn how to play at the monthly meetings.
Club Read: At 10 a.m. on the last Tuesday of each month in the makerspace on the libraries third floor join the book club to discuss a book. This month’s book club read is “The Naked Consumer” by Erik Larson.
East Texas Genealogical Society: at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month in the libraries first floor auditorium history and genealogy lovers can check out the East Texas Genealogical Society.
Open Door Writing Group: At noon on Wednesdays in the makerspace on the libraries third floor writers can hone their craft by working with fellow scribes at the library. Join the Open Door Writing Group as they share works, discuss the writing process and offer advice.
Quilting: At 10 a.m. on Thursdays in the makerspace on the libraries third floor, those who love to quilt can join the quilting group.