As 2020 came to a close, so did The Salvation Army Red Kettle drive. While the full amount donated to The Salvation Army of Tyler is still being counted, The Salvation Army officials believe it was a success.
“Our goal was $270,000, and I do believe we reached the goal,” Director of Development Cindy Bell said. “Of course, we don’t want donations to stop coming in because what we raise at the kettle will have to sustain us throughout the year.”
The Red Kettle drive ran from Nov. 13 until Christmas Eve.
Capt. Jeremy Walker of The Salvation Army of Tyler said he and his wife Michelle would like to thank everyone who volunteered their time, gave a monetary donation or both.
“It was a tough year to say the least but the good Lord blessed what our great community gave and we hit our goal,” Walker said. “A lot of lives have already been and will continue to be touched by their amazing generosity.”
It’s the first Christmas for Jeremy and Michelle Walker as captains of The Salvation Army of Tyler, but they say it’s easy for them to see the community’s “big hearts and caring spirits.”
“We are not only excited, we are also truly blessed to now be a part of this awesome community,” Jeremy Walker said.
The proceeds from the Red Kettle allow The Salvation Army to run year-round, and help to run many different community-outreach programs put on by The Salvation Army.
“We operate a 200-bed homeless shelter, so it provides housing, meals, not only for those residing with us, but also to those in the community that just need a little extra help,” Bell said. “We operate a food pantry.”
The Salvation Army doesn’t just help those who are homeless or hungry.
“We also have an alcohol and drug recovery program that’s available for anyone who might qualify for the program – and it’s at no cost to those participants,” Bell said. “We also operate a senior housing facility, The William and Catherine Booth Gardens for low-income seniors. We do children’s programs; the list goes on and on.”
Bell said even though the drive is over, any donations would be very welcomed. Those interested in donating to the local Salvation Army can visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/tyler.