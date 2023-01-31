With the bitter cold hitting East Texas this week, the Salvation Army offers shelter for those who need it, or even just need some place warm for a little while.
“This is something that we do all the time,” said Trevesia Chevis, social services manager for Salvation Army in Tyler. “Our objective is to feed, house and clothe those who need it.”
The shelter offers a warming center for anyone from the community to come in and get out of the weather, just to get warmed up.
“There is an increase of clients when the weather gets bad,” Chevis said, “but we want to help as many people as we can.”
Even if you just need to stay long enough for pipes to become unfrozen, the Salvation Army has its doors opened.
“We still get calls from people who had plumbing issues from that winter storm in 2021,” Chevis said. “They can only afford to fix a little at a time.”
If you need a place to stay overnight, emergency housing is available for those who wish to stay one or a few nights in their shelter.
The shelter offers men and women sections, for both sleeping and bathroom needs.
Salvation Army clients may be someone who is passing through town, has temporary housing problems due to a disaster or has no electricity, or those who are experiencing homelessness.
“If they just need a place for the night, they’re not required to check in, as they do for a short term,” Chevis said.
Short-term stay is 90 days, where goals are laid out, such as assistance with employment, money management and affordable housing.
“The face of homelessness has changed,” Chevis said. “It’s not just about people who are addicts or unemployed. We need to get away from that stigma… We all need help in some form or another.”
For short-term residents, the kitchen offers three meals a day, but if you just need a hot lunch to get you through the day, the soup kitchen is open at 4:30 p.m. each day.
If you just need some spiritual guidance to go with the general wellbeing, the shelter offers that too.
“This isn’t a one-stop shop,” Chevis said. “As much as we would like to, we can’t meet all needs but we can give referrals.”
Anything from medical needs at Bethesda Health Clinic or mental health at Andrews Center, the shelter can steer where you need to go.
“We really rely on the community, whether it’s for donations or those who are homeless to help each other - and us - out,” Chevis said. “And it has been amazing.”