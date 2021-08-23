The National Charity League – Tyler Chapter kicked off the 2021-2022 year on Saturday at the home of member Janice Phillips. The non-profit organization supports active efforts to promote human welfare based on the needs of the local community through a mother-daughter core program.
The National Charity League started in California as a national non-profit organization designed to encourage community service and volunteering opportunities for mothers and daughters in grades 7-12. Founded in 1925 and incorporated in 1958, the group focuses on community service, leadership, and cultural experiences.
Member Liz Ballard said it is important for young women to get involved and this was a great way to become active and give back.
“The hours and support goes directly into our community to serve where there is need,” said Ballard. “For our daughters to be able to be hands-on in the community, it will instill the need to give back, build confidence and recognize the goal to make our community a better place.”
The National Charity League as a whole volunteers nearly three million hours to over 6,000 charities nationally. The National annual impact is over $68 million, 286 chapters in 31 states, according to Ballard.
“In Tyler, our focus has been assisting East Texas Food Bank, Children's Miracle Network, Atria and Refuge of Light. As the Tyler Chapter is relatively new, beginning here in 2019, the opportunities to serve other non profits will grow,” she said.
National Charity League Tyler Chapter President Ann Weissmann, who actually got involved with the organization in the Kingwood Chapter with her mother, has two daughters involved in the program, Joy and Lily Ann Weissmann.
Weissmann said she is blessed to have the same opportunity with her girls.
“I love watching my girls take on leadership roles in their Class groups and rise to the occasion. They have both been challenged in ways and grown through the experience,” said Weissmann.
“Additionally, I wanted opportunities to serve others along-side my daughters and impact our community!”
Weissmann went on to say she was thrilled with how quickly the young Chapter is growing.
“This summer (6/1-8/20) alone our members have served over 1,000 hours in our community through our national and local philanthropy partners! I am excited to see this organization grow and impact our daughters and our community,” she said.
For more information, visit the National Charity League, Inc., Tyler Chapter Facebook page or call 714-966-1005.