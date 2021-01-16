Many trees were planted on Saturday as part of the City of Tyler Arbor Day event at Woldert Park.
However, two of the trees had a special meaning, as they were planted in memory of former Smith County Constable Henry Jackson and former City Councilman Ed Moore.
Jackson served as Smith County Precinct 1 Constable from 1999 to 2017. Moore served as District 4 Councilman for the City of Tyler from 2013 to 2019. Their families helped plant the trees.
District 3 Councilmember Shirley McKellar helped plant two of the trees. She talked about the district and the legacy of Jackson and Moore.
"Trees last forever, even after Constable Jackson is gone, after Ed Moore is gone, their trees will last on forever and so will the work they did in this community," said McKellar. "Thank you for keeping this district as beautiful as it can be, and is."
McKellar also thanked the landowners association for donating the trees.
Anthony Brown helped with the tree in memory of Jackson as Jackson's wife, Meraland Jackson and daughter, also named Meraland Jackson, helped with the children, M'kayla Johnson. Makenzie Johnson and Madison Johnson. Sgt. Willie Mims also helped with Ms. Texas, Tammy Arteberry and others.
At the tree for Moore, there were also many family members helping including daughter Rebecca Martin and son Edwin Moore, Jr., niece Gail Wilson as well as Lyric Martin, Kyra and Racqel Barnes.
Tyler Mayor Don Warren read a proclamation for Arbor Day and encouraged residents to plant trees and keep Tyler beautiful not just on Arbor Day but year-round.
The event was hosted by the Tyler Trees Committee and the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information on the programs, visit KeepTylerBeautiful.com.