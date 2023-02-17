Residents of The Hamptons Senior Living in Tyler were treated with singing and reading from the students of Grace Community School on Monday, and they returned the favor Thursday afternoon by visiting the school's campus and reading to the students.
The Hamptons brought four former teachers to read to the first graders.
The ‘walker brigade’, as one of the residents referred to themselves, were divided off into three first grade classrooms.
“We are blessed to have this partnership with Grace Community School,” said Sara Teichgraeber, the Activities Director of The Hamptons. “We always enjoy our intergenerational events together.”
One of the residents, Minnie Davis, taught third grade for 35 years.
“I enjoyed every minute of it,” Davis said.
She read “If You Take a Mouse to School” by Laura Numeroff to Mrs. Morgan’s first grade class.
“I wish I could stay here! This was a lot of fun," Davis said.
According to Teichgraeber, the kids would usually come to The Hamptons Senior Living and entertain the residents.
“This was the first time we decided to do this, so we switched it up and had our residents, who were former teachers, come to the kids,” she said.
Another resident, Geraldine Blair, brought two of her own books to read: “The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper and “Pelle's New Suit” by Elsa Beskow, both in vintage condition.
“You could really tell how much she was in her element,” Teichgraeber said of Blair. “I haven’t seen her this happy in a long time.”
But Blair didn’t just simply read the classics -- she had flashcards with words that were in the books, with their meanings, for Mrs. Benscoter’s first grade class.
“She basically prepared a lesson plan,” Teichgraeber said. “It was amazing."
The other two residents, Dorothy Smith and Thelma Ruth Childs, shared their time with Mrs. Felton’s first grade class.
As former teachers, the residents know the importance of not just simply reading the books but being captivating, like making comments in between or changing tones in their voices as they read.
Both Childs, who read “The Smart Cookie” by Jorie Johns, and Smith, who read “The Littlest Yak” by Lu Fraser, demonstrated fun and effective ways of reading to the first graders, who were more than engaged.
“This has just been so fun and wholesome for us,” Teichgraeber said.