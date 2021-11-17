JACKSONVILLE — The Grinch made his way to downtown Jacksonville on Tuesday for its annual Mingle & Jingle event hosted by the Downtown Merchants Group.
The event brings residents to the downtown area to mingle with the community and browse through businesses they might not have known about while getting into the holiday spirit.
New business Neighbors Coffee, which plans to open its doors later this year, were open curbside on Main Street offering coffee and selling T-shirts as Holistic Wellness Bridge hosted Whoville’s most notable character, the Grinch.
Chantilly’s on Bolton Street also invited local artist Johnathan Edmondson to perform Christmas carols in its garden area.
Holistic Wellness Bridge owner Celeste Berry said she was thrilled to be participating in the event again.
“We are so excited to be a part of Mingle & Jingle. This is our second year to participate, and last year was so much fun,” Berry said. “We have so many new downtown businesses that I hope all are open for the merriment.”
Holistic Wellness Bridge is a locally owned business that carries organic and natural products. The store stocks vitamins, supplements, protein drinks, body products and essential oils among other items.
The business offered photos with the green guy whose heart grew three sizes that day with donations from photos benefitting Cub Scout Pack 403. Whoville-inspired refreshments and Mingle & Jingle specials were also available.
Berry said the event was a great way to bring people downtown to kickoff this festive time of year.
“Mingle & Jingle helps people get downtown and see the shops they might not know about. They are able to get a taste of what downtown Jacksonville has to offer,” Berry said. “As the kickoff to Jacksonville’s holiday shopping, this event brings all the merriment to one day. With Santa, the Grinch, Christmas munchies and treats everywhere, it puts even the Grinchiest person in the holiday spirit.”