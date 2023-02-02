The Goodman Museum is temporarily closed due to two leaning trees on the house, according to the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department.
As the weather continues to wreck havoc on the East Texas area, it has now shutdown the Goodman Museum until all safety hazards caused by the trees can be cleared.
The leaning trees were noticed this morning when crews were assessing different city parks.
City of Tyler Public Information Officer Adriana Rodriquez said due to the amount of downed trees in the area, the museum will likely remain closed until Saturday.
“There are currently two trees leaning over the museum. They have not fallen yet. We are closing the grounds until these can be taken down safely as it is a safety hazard,” Rodriguez said. The earliest we will open will be Friday, but possibly won’t be until Saturday since we have so many downed trees around the city.”
The city said it will notify the public via Facebook when the museum reopens.