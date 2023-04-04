With the silent thud of a 7-iron, a dimpled golf ball hurled across the fairway of Hollytree Country Club, in the hopes of landing to a hole as possible.
And while the objective of any golf game is to win with as few strokes as possible, when you have a golf tournament that couples as a fundraiser, there are no bad swings.
Especially with the efforts like The Fostering Collective, which exists to recruit and shepherd Christ-centered families in East Texas to bring hope to children in foster care.
The Fostering Collective teed off its third year with the golf tournament, called Chip-in for Children in Foster Care, at Hollytree Country Club Monday afternoon, with 25 teams -- more than they usually plan.
“We are very excited about the turnout,” said Justin Hayes, executive director of Fostering Collective. “It’s great to see some of our foster and adopting dads out there, still supporting the organization.”
Chip-in for Children in Foster Care is an annual golf tournament fundraiser put on by The Fostering Collective to help aid in bringing hope to children in foster care by providing support, resources, and encouragement to foster and adoptive families.
A team of four players played 18 holes in a scratch game.
Between sponsorships for the tournament and fundraising donations, the Fostering Collective raised around $70,000, which will go into general operating expenses.
“It’s such an amazing thing to be able to raise that much,” Hayes said. “It’s going to go a long way in providing additional resources for our foster families.”
With all the different options, agencies, policies, training, background checks, and lack of resources, people looking into the process often need someone to help guide them.
“We help them get started. We help with the resources, the training… any support they need,” Hayes said.
This also includes kinship care, which is a role taken on by grandparents, aunts, uncles, etc. when parents are having a difficult time.
“Kinship is important because it can not only keep children out of foster care but keep siblings together,” Hayes said. “But it’s one with the least amount of resources.”
With nearly 2,000 kids in East Texas in foster care and 88 waiting for adoption, the funds will help pay for training and licenses to become a foster family.
“We need more foster parents,” Hayes said. “I know the process is long and difficult but it’s worth the journey to be able to provide kids with stability, especially those dealing with trauma.”
The biggest challenge with finding foster parents is finding those willing to take in teens, especially foster children with siblings.
Often, foster homes have additional children and may not have enough space for an entire group of siblings. Foster licensing may also be an issue if a home is not licensed for large groups of children, resulting in siblings being split into small numbers and divided among several foster homes.
“We want to keep siblings together as best as we can,” Hayes said.
Hayes explained that for every four children in foster care in Smith County, there is only one foster family or home that can house them.
And with no federal funds coming their way, the Fostering Collective relies on donations and fundraising efforts, to serve Smith County and adjacent counties.
“We want to continue to provide the support people need so that we can have less children to worry about in foster care,” Hayes said.