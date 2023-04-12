In a matter of just a day, the long-awaited W.T. Brookshire Conference Center at the Rose Garden will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday.
“We’re very excited,” said Stephanie Franklin, deputy city manager. “We’ve had some delays over the last year and a half but we’ve made great strides.”
The new Rose Complex Conference Center’s official name was announced as the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center after the founder of Brookshire’s Grocery Co.
“We are so grateful to Brookshires for donating the naming rights,” Franklin said. “We are so proud to have their name.”
Construction crews have worked tirelessly to complete the project by the grand opening date.
“They have been trying to get a lot of things done in the next couple of days,” Franklin said.
The next phase of the project will occur in either August or September with the installation of the parking lot, including lights.
The master plan for the new $28 million conference center on Front Street was adopted by the Tyler City Council in July 2017, and official plans were revealed to the public in 2019.
When the project was first presented, the estimated cost was $21 million. However, during a Tyler City Council meeting in 2021, a financial budget for the project was updated at a cost of about $28 million.
The anticipated construction was supposed to kick off in 2020; however, not only did the pandemic impact the groundwork but funding for the project as well.
Since then, thanks to funding through the half-cent sales tax fund, rainy day funds and hotel occupancy taxes as well as donations, movement finally made its way.
Following the demolition of Harvey Convention Center, construction began on the 26,000 square foot convention center September 2021.
“It has been a long time coming… but is going to be so beautiful,” Franklin said.
In addition to the architectural beauty, the conference center will boast a state-of-the-art facility with lighting and sound engineering, as well as a kitchen for catering needs.
“This is something that the community can be proud of,” Franklin said.
The community will be able to utilize the new center with the Rose Festival, outdoor events in the park and other activities, which will have a positive impact on the economy.
As far as what kind of impact, Franklin says they won’t likely know until two or three years because of how far in advance conventions have to be booked.
The inaugural event will be the Women’s Symphony League of Tyler’s Ball on April 22.
The W.T. Brookshire Conference Center grand opening will take place Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 6:45 p.m. with fireworks at dusk.
The event is free and open to the public and guests will be able to tour the venue.