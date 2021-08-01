The Children’s Park of Tyler hosted a first-time Bears and Brews event Saturday at True Vine Brewery that raised almost $10,000 and benefit families who have lost children.
The fundraiser was chalked full of family fun activities including live music, yard games, rock painting with Tiny Evie Rocks, snow cones, a live and silent auction, and more.
Children of all ages and their families came out to see the special edition Children's Park teddy bears, fostered by local celebrities and businesses to be auctioned off. Celebrities included Tyler Mayor Don Warren, Former Rose Queen Diana Taylor, former Tyler Mayor Barbara Bass, Tony Dorsett, Earl Campbell, Pat Mahomes and more.
The Children’s Park of Tyler Founder and Executive Director Jennifer Carson said the bears had been specially cared for by their celebrity.
“The celebrities have been ‘fostering’ the bears and they are now looking for new homes. They have taken the time to personally dress them and prepare them for this special event,” she said.
She said the event was monumental in sharing the organization’s mission and helping families in need.
“We want to increase public awareness of the bereavement care provided by The Children’s Park to families grieving the loss of a child and raise funds to cover costs so our services can continue to be provided free of charge,” said Carson. “We want to be intentional about supporting families who have lost children.”
At the event, Warren proclaimed July 31, 2021, as Children are a Gift Foundation: Children’s Park Day while former Mayor and Friend of the Park Barbara Bass served as guest auctioneer.
Partial proceeds from snow cone truck sales and one dollar from each True Vine specialty fuzzy wuzzy beer benefitted the Children’s Park.
The park, which was established in 2004, provides bereavement care through grief support groups, wellness classes, memorials, and remembrance events for families grieving the loss of a child.
For more information, call 903-939-1597 or visit childrensparktyler.com.