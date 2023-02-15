Anya Arseienko was beaming from ear to ear Wednesday morning as she walked down the hallway of The Brook Hill School.
Surrounded by dozens of supporters cheering her on, Arseienko was surprised by The University of Texas at Tyler as it made a special trip to the campus to surprise the senior student with a $40,000 scholarship.
Presented with blue and orange balloons, and a pretty substantial check, Arseienko was greeted by UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun and UT Tyler Associate Vice President David Barron.
“I am so excited, I did not expect this,” Arseienko said.
Ukraine exchange student Arseienko was one of 21 students selected out of 800 applicants to receive this scholarship from UT Tyler. The university made surprise visits Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday to area campuses to surprise seniors with their UT Tyler scholarship awards.
Among those recognized will be 2023 Honors Scholars, ($10,000/year Honors Scholarships), students who have been accepted into the UT Tyler Honors College ($2,000/year scholarships) and valedictorians and salutatorians who have been accepted at UT Tyler.
“One of the greatest pleasures of being a UT Tyler president is to welcome highly motivated and excellent students to our honors program,” Calhoun said.
“It’s amazing,” said Shawn Rhoads, Senior Director of Residence Life and Senior Director of Ministry. “She is a spectacular kid… with a really gentle spirit, very kind."
Originally from Kyiv, Arseienko wanted to learn English and see the world. So, she opted to do an exchange program in Texas at Lake Creek High School in Montgomery ISD in 2021.
According to Rhoads, Arseienko came this year and stayed with a family in Jacksonville; and then for her own progress and development, the family asked The Brook Hill School for her to be moved into the boarding program.
Arseienko said she has joined numerous school clubs, as well as student council, during her time in the states, and has also learned French, German and Spanish, adding to her already-impressive repertoire of languages, including Russian and English.
Calhoun said the university looks for motivated students that will take the education they receive at UT Tyler and do good things with it, contributing to society, as well as the state of Texas.
“From the very moment she went into the interview, people were very impressed with her story and with the way she presented herself,” Calhoun said. “And Anya had an outstanding record at Brook Hill, a great story… had a wonderful interview, and made it easy to come here and offer her the scholarship.”
In February 2022, the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out, leaving an anxious teen on edge in Texas over her parents, grandparents and sister caught in the heart of it.
Like thousands of other Ukrainians, her family made their way to Poland, mostly on foot.
“Ukraine is on everybody’s mind right now,” Calhoun said, “with the trauma that country is going through, having friends and relatives back home and being here in the United States, how she’s handled it with maturity and wisdom, and how she talks about that experience all contributed to how she received the scholarship,” Calhoun said.
While attending Lake Creek, her host family supported Arseienko by online fundraising, in efforts to help her family get to safety and settle elsewhere, notably in Germany.
The community helped raise thousands of dollars toward travel expenses, shelter, food, and whatever else the family needed.
With her sights set on marketing, Arseienko will have tools needed to be successful, particularly with the business school of UT Tyler.
“She is set. That $40,000 is going to go a long, long way,” Rhoads said. “She’s going to make the school proud,” Rhoads said.
“I am excited to see what the future holds for me,” Arseienko said.