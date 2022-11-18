Thanksgiving is known for its classic food dishes with all the trimmings, but this year people may find themselves looking to trim costs.
Holiday cooking will be more expensive this year as basics like milk, eggs, flour and sugar, as well as some popular sides, have all risen since last year, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.
David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Bryan-College Station, said grocery shoppers will not be surprised that costs have risen.
The Oct. 13 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index showed the index for food at home rose 13% over the last year. The index for bakery products increased 16.2% over the year, while the index for eggs increased 9% and dairy and related products rose 15.9%.
U.S. Department of Agriculture retail reports also indicated similar price increases on basic grocery products in demand during the holidays.
“Prices on most things we cook with are up, and that means holiday lunches and dinners are going to cost more,” he said. “It’s hard to say how much of these higher prices are related to Mother Nature – drought and avian flu – or bottlenecks at ports or labor and fuel costs or the Russia-Ukraine war or companies raising prices because they can.”
Some of these typical baking items are higher due to production issues, while others are rooted in supply/demand market factors.
Egg prices have been rising since spring and are more than $1 higher per dozen – $2.90 versus $1.84 – last year due to avian influenza’s impact on production, Anderson said. The highly pathogenic viral disease hit the U.S. poultry industry this spring and continues to be an issue on commercial farms.
The USDA-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service reported more than 49 million commercial poultry birds, including broiler and egg-laying chickens, turkeys and various fowl have been lost to the virus, now reported in 46 states.
The deadly disease hits egg-laying chicken flocks harder because birds are in production much longer than broiler chickens, which increases their risk of exposure to the pathogen.
“Eggs are in a lot of holiday recipes, and demand goes up this time of year because of that,” Anderson said. “Eggs will be more expensive this year, but the avian flu outbreak is one of those things that is out of our control.”
Other items used heavily in holiday recipes such as milk, cheese and butter have all experienced tighter dairy supplies this year while consumer trends on products like butter show increased demand, he said. Butter is $4.44 per pound compared to $2.83 per pound last year.
Anderson said other items like cranberries, sweet potatoes and potatoes are all up slightly while prices for sweet onions are down 1 cent compared to this time last year. Some fruit and vegetable varieties, like Russett potatoes, which are $3.26 per 5-pound bag compared to $2.24 for the same bag last year, increased more.
Sugar and other sweeteners are up 17% compared to last year, according to the consumer price index. Flour and prepared flour mixes are more than 24% higher than a year ago.
Despite across-the-board price bumps on a range of items that frequent Thanksgiving and holiday meals, Anderson said the overall price increases are not as dramatic in the context of making a meal for a large family gathering.
For example, based on the 13% overall index for food at home, $100 spent last year would cost $113 this year.
“I know that higher costs for everything are hitting a lot of people hard, especially going into the holidays,” he said. “All these 20 cents here and a dollar there increases add up. But I don’t think they are enough to drive most consumers away from the traditional recipes and dishes they serve at lunch and dinner gatherings.”
Turkey in high demand
Turkey is another staple that couldn't escape the effects of inflation and avian flu. The USDA says prices for a frozen whole turkey are ranging from 49 cents a pound to $1.99 pound in the South Central United States, including Texas.
Texas A&M AgriLife reported turkey prices a year ago hit a record high of $1.39 pound in November, but this year they had grown to $1.79 a pound by Oct. 15.
In Tyler, Country Meat Market couldn't find a place to buy fresh turkeys and ended up finding a source for smoked turkeys it's been selling.
Manager Toni Tadlock noted the store is paying more for tenderloin and steak, but the store is largely not raising prices for consumers and has held costs the same as pre-Covid with some exceptions.
"We just realized everybody is kind of struggling," Tadlock said.
Prices for frozen vegetables have gone up as well, she said.
"I've noticed people scaling back what they're doing for the holidays," she said.
Some larger retailers such as Aldi and Walmart have announced Thanksgiving food price cuts.
In a press release earlier this month, Aldi announced its "Thanksgiving Price Rewind."
"Starting November 2, holiday favorites ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, will match 2019 prices for discounts of up to 30%," the retailer said.
Walmart said it was cutting prices on traditional Thanksgiving prices to 2021 prices.
Over in Longview, restaurant owner Dudley Lang had to go turkey hunting before he could begin turkey frying.
Lang, owner of Dudley's Cajun Cafe Grab and Geaux in Longview, is known for his fried turkeys and turduckens. (Their name does not lie: turduckens consist of a deboned turkey and chicken, and duck breast, with his crawfish cornbread, all rolled up together with Cajun spices.)
"We just got turkeys for the first time last week," Lang said. He recalled coming up dry when he contacted several major food suppliers in search of turkeys to fill his holiday orders.
"We were able to start getting them from Super 1 that's owned by Brookshire's. Last week was the first time we could get them," he said.
That put him well behind his normal holiday schedule.
"Normally, we start frying six weeks before the holidays," he said this week. "We had to shut our restaurant down (this week) so that we could get all of these holiday orders. We're up here just working our rear ends off to get the fried turkeys, turduckens and crawfish dressing ready for the holiday."
He estimated he paid 30% to 35% more for turkeys, and he won't be able to provide as many fried turkeys or turduckens as in the past.
"Obviously, we had to raise the prices, we haven't really caught any negativism from the customers who are ordering them," he said. "I think people have heard enough to know that this is just the way it is."
Lang said he normally fries 200 turkeys for Thanksgiving.
"We'll be lucky to have 75," he said, and the number of turduckens are limited, too.
"I'll tell you what has also gone up quite a bit, is the oil we fry them in," Lang said. "Everything cotton-pickin' involved with doing this – the price has just gone up."
According to a recent study by moneytransfers.com, one in four Americans will pass on Thanksgiving celebrations in the wake of rising food prices and nearly half of all survey respondents feel Thanksgiving is causing them financial stress.
Over half of respondents will keep their gathering small (57%), make fewer dishes (53%) and ask guests to contribute with dishes (52%)
However, 90% of households will still serve the traditional turkey at Thanksgiving.
"The holiday season might normally be associated with happiness and celebrations, but for many Americans – an increasing amount this year – it heralds financial stress and worries," said Jonathan Merry, CEO of Money Transfers. "There are a few ways to mitigate the rising prices, but at the end of the day it’s still likely to cost a pretty penny."