There's a variety of fun things to do in the Tyler area this weekend. From Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations, to trade days, there's something for everybody.
Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Feast: At 5:30 p.m. Friday, East Texas Food Bank is hosting Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Feast at Bergfeld Park. Come out and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Goodies will be served along with a showing of "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving." The event is free, but the East Texas Food Bank asks attendees to bring plastic jars of peanut butter if able.
Reklaw Trade Day: Reklaw Trade Day is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. at The Shacks on Main, 140 W Main. There will be over 70 booths with holiday decor, flea market items, antiques, collectibles, jewelry, handmade crafts and much more. After a day of shopping, you can enjoy the on-site food trucks.
Cherokee Craft and Trade Fair: The craft and trade fair is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ruby Ballroom, 707 College Ave in Jacksonville. There will be many vendors with items such as handmade crafts, baked goods, candles, cosmetics and much more. Admission is free if you bring a canned good or toiletries for local Highway 69 Mission.
A Very Derrick Christmas: Visit downtown Kilgore, 100 N. Commerce St., from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday to kick off the holiday season at the Derrick Lighting Ceremony. The lighting of the starts is set for 7 p.m. There will also be live music, shopping, food and lots of fun.
ETSO Opening Night: On Saturday Richard Lee and the East Texas Symphony Orchestra will be returning to the UT Tyler Cowan Center stage at 7:20 p.m. This opening night will kick off ETSO’s new season and feature special guest Sylvia D'Eramo. Tickets can be bought at etso.org/events/opening-night-2122.