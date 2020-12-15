LINDALE — Neither cold, wind or rain could dampen the Christmas spirit of youngsters near downtown Lindale on Tuesday morning.
The children of the United Methodist Church First Kids Day School performed a drive-by Nativity Scene outside the church.
Although Baby Jesus arrived a little late, the Nativity Scene was a hit with the crowd that took photos and recordings. There were several different performances throughout the day and last week.
With the Lindale High School football competing for a state championship later this week, the enthusiasm was already high among the children ages 3 and 4, but adding the Christmas message along with Yuletide songs brought out smiles and laughter.
Mary (Estee) and Joseph (Jayse) looked over Baby Jesus and were surrounded by a shepherd (Major), lamb (Raley), angels (June, Addison, Leighton), cow (Grace), donkey (Annabeth) and wise men (Cohen, Breccan, Hudson).
The class is taught by Mrs. Leah and Mrs. Rebecca.
After the children set up in the manger with the Christmas Star above, the program began with a reading from "A Charlie Brown Christmas."
Charlie Brown, in despair, asks if anyone knows what Christmas is all about?
The children are listening intensely when Linus pipes up and says he does.
Linus then recites the annunciation to the shepherds, following closely to Luke 2:8-20.
"And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were so afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men."
Linus then says, "That's what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown."
The children followed with singing "Jingle Bells" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" as the crowd got a dose Christmas Magic.
After a few more photos, the kids were treated to a pizza party.