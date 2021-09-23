The Texas Water Resources Institute hosted a free Texas Riparian and Stream Ecosystem Education Program on Thursday that consisted of a morning classroom sessions at the Rose Garden Center in Tyler and an afternoon hands-on session at Woldert Park.
The workshop was geared toward area residents interested in land and water stewardship in the Angelina River Watershed.
The program informed participants about riparian and watershed processes, the benefits of healthy riparian areas and watersheds, and management strategies to improve riparian areas and water quality in local streams.
The Angelina River is a 104-mile stream that spans across five counties in East Texas. It is the focus of watershed planning efforts by stakeholders.
Managing for healthy riparian areas provide many benefits to the community, according to Research Specialist for the Texas Water Resources Institute Clare Escamilla.
Escamilla, who served as program coordinator and was also one of the instructors for the workshop, said workshops like these are important to bring awareness to issues that do not get a lot of attention.
“Riparian degradation is a major threat to water quality, in-stream habitat and aquatic species, terrestrial wildlife and overall stream health,” said Escamilla. “Proper management of our riparian and stream systems can improve water quality, sustain base flows, and reduce excessive erosion along stream banks along with other ecosystem services that can have direct economic benefits to communities.”
“The workshop discusses management practices people can take in urban and rural settings that have water quality and water conservation benefits. Local technical and financial assistance resources are discussed so attendees know who to contact for concerns or help implementing strategies discussed,” she continued.
The program is funded through a Clean Water Act Nonpoint Source Grant from the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which allows Texas Water Resources Institute to offer the program for free around Texas. The Institute delivers eight programs per year in priority watersheds.
For more information, visit www.texasriparian.org or go to their Facebook page.