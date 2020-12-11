Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Texas will be participating in a federal program to give the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff of long-term care facilities at no cost.
The initiative titled Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program is free and sends staff and Pfizer vaccines from partnering Walgreens and CVS locations to the long-term care facilities. Residents and staff can volunteer to receive a vaccination.
So far, over 1,200 skilled nursing facilities and over 2,000 other long-term care facilities have signed up for this program, which comes out to total of 225,000 certified beds.
The first vaccines in this program will be given to pharmacies during the week of Dec. 21 and the program will kick off on Dec. 28, Abbott's announcement stated.
"The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program will help the State of Texas facilitate safe vaccinations among some of our most vulnerable populations, and it will help us protect residents and staff of long-term care facilities from COVID-19," Abbott said. "I thank the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for offering this program free of charge to these facilities and for working alongside us to keep our communities safe."
For the facilities that have not enrolled in the pharmacy program, enrollment can be completed with the Texas Department of State Health Services' Immunization Program.