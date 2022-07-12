The Texas State Railroad is offering a new way to rock the rails this fall.
Rockin’ the Rails pairs a roundtrip vintage train ride experience with a private outdoor concert, according to Texas State Railroad Director of Commercial Development Amy Parady.
She said the railroad’s general excursions are very positive, “However, this year we wanted to get creative and provide our guests with options regarding the excursions we are offering.”
The Rockin’ the Rails roundtrip ride is scheduled to leave at 5 p.m. on Sept. 17 from the depot in Palestine. The ride is about takes about an hour and 20 minutes one way.
Parady said the railroad recently offered a special train ride called “The Speakeasy Special,” a roaring 1920s-themed ride that featured a live six-piece jazz band, dance floor and full dinner when it reached Rusk. She said it was “a huge success.”
Rockin’ the Rails features a 90-minute concert by East Texas group Blacktop Mojo, which Parady said “has a great sound and an energetic live show.”
“They certainly have a nationwide fan base but a very large presence in the metro areas that coincide with our general customer base, which includes Houston, San Antonio, Austin, DFW and Shreveport,” she said.
Band member Matt James said he grew up riding the train and is excited to be a part of the event.
“Growing up in Rusk, we always took class trips to the railroad park, and I think I even took some of my senior pictures there in High School with my guitar,” James said. “It will be kind of a cool full circle moment to play a show there now.”
The roundtrip excursion leaves from Palestine, TX Depot at 5 p.m. on Sept. 17. The excursion will travel the rails to the Rusk, TX Depot where guests will disembark to rock out with East Texas’ own Blacktop Mojo for a 90-minute live show.
Tickets for Rockin' the Rails start at $60. Parady said a variety of seating and pricing options are available, some of which include a champagne or cider toast upon departure, appetizers and VIP seating for the concert. The train has restrooms, concession coaches and an ADA-compliant coach available for the excursion.
“It is a different and unique outing, unparalleled. People can go to a concert most anytime and anywhere,” Parady said. “People have limited options on tourist railroads, but they are out there. It is not every day you can take a vintage tourist train to a private concert.”
Parady said she hopes to make it a permanent event.
“Our hope is that the success of this event will lead to ‘Rockin’ the Rails’ series with various genres,” she said. “We are committed to our special events being of the highest quality production.”
For more information, visit texasstaterailroad.net.