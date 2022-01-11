Eligible Texas voters are being reminded to make sure they are registered to vote in the March 2022 Primary Election before the Jan. 31 deadline.
Those eligible to vote before Jan. 31 can participate in early voting, which lasts from Feb. 14 to Feb 25, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
Registering to vote in Texas is done through voters' respective county voter registrars, according to the Texas Secretary of State. Voter registrars are in the Elections Administrators office or the Tax Assessor-Collector offices, depending on the county.
All those eligible to vote in Texas are encouraged to register and learn about elections before going to the polls in February, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
"Registering to vote in Texas is easy and straightforward - so long as you are a qualified voter, you can send in a voter registration application to your county's voter registrar by January 31st and you'll be eligible to vote in the upcoming Primary Election," Texas Secretary of State John Scott said in a press release. "We want all eligible Texans to participate in all of this year's upcoming elections, including the Primary Elections in which voters will choose the candidates to appear on the November 2022 General Election ballot."
"Don't wait until the last minute," he added.
In order to be eligible to vote in Texas you must be:
- A United States resident.
- A resident of the county where you submit the application.
- 17 years and 10 months old when your voter registration application is submitted and 18 years or older on election day.
- Not finally convicted of a felony. Once the sentence, probation and parole are completed you may be eligible.
- Not declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
Texas is an open primary state, meaning that when voters register, they do not register as members of a particular party.
Due to this, Texas voters who are eligible can vote in either party's primary election but not both, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
Republican and Democratic parties in each of the 254 Texas counties run the primary elections, according to the Texas Secretary of State. On election day, county party chairs conduct voting while during early voting county election officials conduct voting.
Those in Texas can check their voter registration status by visiting https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do
If you are registering to vote in Texas for the first time you can complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office 30 days before the upcoming elections date.
To complete a voter registration application you can:
- Visit the Texas Secretary of State’s online voter registration application module at https://vrapp.sos.state.tx.us/index.asp . You must fill in all required information, print and sign the form and then mail the completed application to your county election office.
- Request a printed application at https://webservices.sos.state.tx.us/vrrequest/index.asp . Texas Secretary of the State will mail a postage-paid voter registration application to the address provided.
- Contact or visit your county voter registrar. To find out where your county’s voter registrar is visit https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/voter/votregduties.shtml .
Those who are not registered but have a Texas Driver License or state identification office can register to vote online when renewing, replacing or changing your contact information for either card through the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
To register to vote this way, you will need to follow the steps until you are given the option to register to vote here.
You can also update your voter registration information online here.
In order to update your voter registration information online, you need your Voter Unique Identifier, according to the Texas Secretary of State. This can be found at https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do