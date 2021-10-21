When the Texas Rose Parade ended, the group behind the event presented a $2,500 check to Tyler police Chief Jimmy Toler to benefit the Tyler Police Foundation.
The Strutters work together with the Texas Rose Festival to plan and executive the parade and have since 1939.
Strutters member Mark Uzzell said the donation was a way to show appreciation "for everything the Tyler Police Department does for the city of Tyler, from — most importantly — protecting its citizens to their efforts in helping us execute the parade every year."
Uzzell said it was an honor to be a part of something that gives back to the community.
“Our organization is over 80 years old, and our mission is to promote community involvement and family friendly fun through all of our events,” he said. The parade itself is one of the largest events in all of East Texas and includes custom floats for the Queen and her court, marching bands, walking groups, drill teams, mounted horse clubs, vintage cars, bands, marching groups, Shriner units, celebrities and famous dignitaries including Earl Campbell, Ronald Regan, Vice President Dan Quayle and sitting Governors Rick Perry and Greg Abbott,” he said.
Uzzell said the group plans to continue the donation annually and hopes to add donations to other organizations “over time.”