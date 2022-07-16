Queen Molly Louise Berry kicked off the 89th annual Texas Rose Festival with an evening at the porcelain palace.
Berry welcomed everyone to the celebration at the Willow Brook Country Club Friday evening saying how excited she was for this year’s festivities.
Being able to represent Tyler as the Rose Queen “means so much to me,” Berry said. “My family has been involved for many years and to be the queen is just the biggest honor I could ask for.”
“It’s such an honor that someone would choose me to represent our city as a whole and the rose, which is a bigger part of America. It's amazing.”
Princess Olivia Bristol Young said it is an honor to stand alongside the Queen and Duchess of the Rose Growers to celebrate Tyler.
Texas Rose Festival President Tom Brown said this is another year of getting to celebrate the rose and promote the rose industry in the community. The festival is also a time of civic pride and attracting tourism and commerce to Tyler.
“As Duchess of the Rose Growers it is indeed an honor to represent Tyler's most beautiful asset – the rose,” said Duchess of the Rose Growers Hadley Hills Brewer.
“The rose festival, along with the City of Tyler, has focused on the same mission throughout the years: celebrating the beauty of the rose, promoting the local rose industry and history along with attracting tourism to our beautiful city,” Brewer said.
The 2022 festival theme is Empires of Enchantment. People can expect beautiful jewels, gifts, china and other things from around the world, Berry said.
“While many aspects of the festival such as the themes and costumes have evolved over almost nine decades one thing has remained the same: the strong sense of service and support from its many volunteers and sponsors in Tyler and Smith County,” she said.
The Texas Rose Festival events will be Oct. 13-16.