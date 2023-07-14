Inside Willow Brook Country Club on Friday night, Rose Queen Laura Elaine Bryan and Princess Conley Jeanette Patricia Cavender mingled with the community to kick off the 90th Texas Rose Festival.

As a spokesperson for her city, Bryan looks forward to fulfilling her role as queen.

“I love being able to be a role model, especially for the young children that are watching me because I know when I was young, it was like looking up to the queen of the city, so it’s … such a unique position to be in,” she said. “I'm really excited to be able to represent and … do my best to fall in line with the amazing line of queens before me.”

As princess, Conley hopes to serve her community with grace and humility.

“As a little girl, I felt like everyone from Tyler kind of looks up to the queen (and) princess and all the older girls in the court,” she said. “So I kind of had always known that I wanted to be involved in the festival when I was in college and it's kind of something growing up in Tyler that you always look forward to.”

As guests entered the country club and began to quiet down, Ron Schoenbrun, president of the Texas Rose Festival Association, welcomed everyone for an evening of celebration.

The annual kickoff event officially began the countdown for the festival and welcomed out-of-town guests who are part of this year's festival. Officials and members of the court also thanked volunteers, sponsors, committees and hosts involved in the festival along with the local media for its support.

“We are very thankful that our community is filled with such generous supporters willing to give of their time and talents to help the Festival,” Schoenbrun said. “We could not continue the tradition without such invaluable participation.”

Since 1933, the Texas Rose Festival has hosted a three-day event to celebrate the role Tyler has in the rose-growing industry. It has drawn tourists by the thousands each year.

Centered around the festivities are the queen and her court, who wear lavish gowns and costumes inspired by the theme of each year's festival. This year’s theme is “The Story of Film.”

Bryan said she was very excited when she learned of this year’s theme.

“I think it's so easy for people to connect with it,” she said. “I have seen my dress and it is quite spectacular.”

As a fashion merchandising major, Cavender got to have a hand in the design of her dress.

“I actually had my final fitting today and I'm super excited,” she said. “I've been talking about it for so long, but I feel like this week especially, it's kind of finally come to life.”

Schoenbrun invited Princess Cavender to give her remarks.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Texas Rose Festival Association for giving me this honor to serve as the princess and represent our great city of Tyler,” Cavender said. “I am honored to represent my family’s support and service to the Festival and our community of Tyler. This is a wonderful experience to share alongside Queen Laura and the court as we celebrate our hospitality and love of the rose to the guests visiting us this weekend.”

This year’s princess is a Tyler native and sophomore at Texas Christian University.

Before bringing the queen to speak, Schoenbrun took a moment to introduce her attendants.

“I am proud to be a seventh-generation Tylerite and proud that our city is known around the world as the Rose Capital,” Bryan said. “This year I hope to promote the rich history of the Texas Rose Festival and the impact it has had on Tyler and East Texas.”

Bryan is a sophomore at Southern Methodist University.

“On behalf of the court and myself I want to thank all of the many volunteers and supporters who make the Texas Rose Festival possible each year,” Bryan said. “We truly appreciate the hundreds of hours spent behind the scenes preparing for the events in the fall. I know it will be another spectacular festival.”

The festival offers enchanting ceremonial events, from the Queen’s Coronation, ribbon cutting and Rose Presentation and the Queen’s Tea to the Rose Parade.

“Since January, these two ladies have been serving as wonderful ambassadors for our community. They are a strong combo and we are very proud of them,” Schoenbrun said.

Schoenbrun also announced a $1,200 donation to go toward the Make-A-Wish Foundation, thanks to Bryan.

“I was so honored that I was able to do something that's great for the community and give back to Make-A-Wish and give back to those children,” she said.

The nonprofit organization is the philanthropic initiative of Bryan’s sorority Chi Omega at Southern Methodist University, for which she serves as philanthropic chair.

“I've grown really close to the organization and it's just become something really near and dear to my heart,” Bryan said. “So I was really glad I got the opportunity to give back in this position.”

The festival kicks off in October with the queen’s coronation and the Rose Parade. Events will go on from Oct. 19-22. General public ticket sales begin on Sept. 1.