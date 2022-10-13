The 89th Texas Rose Festival officially began Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting and prayer service.
Members of the Rose Festival court, families and community members gathered in the Rose Garden Center for an “enchanting” start to the festivities.
This year's theme is "Empires of Enchantment" and features regal gifts from around the world. The ceremony featured the Rose Festival Display, a large lion made out of roses. The display will remain up throughout the festival and is free to the public to view from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center.
During Thursday's festivities, Rose Festival President Thomas Brown encouraged community members to visit the 14-acre municipal rose garden, which “is listed as a national treasure in the United States.”
Queen Molly Louise Berry and members of her court spoke about what it means to be a part of Tyler's oldest and longest celebration.
“It has been a thrill of a lifetime to have served this year as Queen of the Texas Rose Festival,” Berry said. “We live in a great city and have a rich heritage as the Rose Capital of America as we still process over one-fifth of the world's commercially sold roses right here in Tyler, Texas.”
Over the next three days, Berry said she looks forward to celebrating the community and Tyler’s heritage.
“I hope you all create memories that last a lifetime and that you always remember your time in the city of roses,” she said.
Texas Rose Festival Princess Olivia Bristol Young also spoke to the crowd.
“For nearly 100 years, the Texas Rose Festival has reunited families and brought hundreds of thousands of guests to our beautiful city,” Young said. “I am so grateful for this festival. So many lives, so many businesses and so many families trace their love and investment in our city to this event.”
Young said she is especially looking forward to the parade Saturday and the diversity included this year. For the first time, the Hispanic community has been officially invited to participate in the parade and more than 40 girls will participate, showing off the tradition of quinceañeras.
Duchess of the Rose Growers Hadley Hills Brewer also expressed her excitement to be involved and the importance of Tyler's heritage.
“While growing up in Tyler and having many family members involved in the rose industry and the Rose Festival itself, I'm aware of what a tremendous role the rose industry has played in establishing Tyler as the Rose Capital of America,” Brewer said.
Through the work and dedication of volunteers, the Texas Rose Festival has been kept alive, Brewer said.
Guest speaker Matt Magill spoke about the paradox of the rose being beautiful but having the ability to cause pain through its thorns. While this is true, as a person it is important to continue growing because “each of us are ever learning how to extol beauty and mitigate against pain.”
A musical tribute was given by vocalist Debra Hammons, accompanied by Gary Blevins on the piano. Hammons sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “Lean on Me.”