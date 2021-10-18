Giving back to the community is a hallmark of the Texas Rose Festival, and that trait was exhibited even more so this year.
When the festival was delayed by one year, the young women serving as part of this year’s rose royalty chose to spend more time volunteering in the community as part of their service. They served at the East Texas Food Bank, PATH and Meals on Wheels, among other places.
“Having the opportunity to serve others is a priority. I think it’s what we’re supposed to do,” said Liz Ballard, executive director and museum curator for the Texas Rose Festival Association. “It’s great for the community to see that they are definitely willing to be ambassadors for the city and help volunteer for multiple organizations that need community service.”
Texas Rose Festival Queen Anna Grace Hallmark said she enjoyed volunteering and that it was an “eye-opening” experience for her.
“I didn’t realize how much of a need there was in the community until I had the opportunity to volunteer,” she said. “It was a really good experience.”
Hallmark said she believes “it’s good to give back to your community.” That’s been a hallmark characteristic of the Texas Rose Festival for many years.
The Texas Rose Festival offers scholarships to deserving students in East Texas. The Rose Festival partners with the University of Texas at Tyler and pays full tuition, including room and board, for two Rose Scholars each year. Additionally, the Texas Rose Festival supports the Tyler Police Foundation and makes a monetary contribution to a charity of choice for speakers at the Rose Festival luncheons.
Participants in the Texas Rose Festival also are encouraged in their volunteer service. When the festival was delayed, Ballard said it offered an extended opportunity to focus on service to the community. It was a learning experience for many of the young women who participate in the festival.
“It’s a learning tool that they will recognize and that they will instill in their families as they continue to grow — that it’s important to give back,” she said.
Ballard hopes the community enjoys this year’s Texas Rose Festival, which volunteers have been working to ensure is better than ever.
“We encourage everybody to come out and support the Rose Festival,” she said. “It’s an exciting time to celebrate our city, our city’s mascot – the Rose – and to promote hospitality.”