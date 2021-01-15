The Texas Rangers are investigating after an officer-involved shooting led to the death of a Jacksonville man Thursday night.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies saw a vehicle on a property, which was being patrolled due to reoccurring burglaries, off of County Road 1111.
Deputies tried to contact the individuals on the property, and the sheriff's office said an incident led to the death of one suspect and an arrest of another.
The decreased man was identified as Justin Pegues, 26, of Jacksonville. The deputies involved were not injured and they have both been placed on administrative leave, a standard practice for an officer-involved shooting, police said.
"The Texas Rangers have been brought in to lead the investigation at this time," the sheriff's office statement read. "This office will refrain from further comment so that nothing interferes with the Texas Rangers' investigation."
The man who was arrested is Anthony Brooks, 35, of Rusk. Brooks remains in the Cherokee County Jail on a criminal trespass charge.