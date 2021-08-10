This October, Texas Monthly’s BBQ Fest will be traveling out of Austin and visiting other Texas cities, including a stop at Stanley's Famous Pit Barbecue in Tyler.
The event, this year dubbed “BBQ Fest: Road Trip Edition,” will last from Oct. 9 to 17 and make three pit-stops in Tyler, Lubbock and Brownsville.
“Austin has had the spotlight for our annual celebration every year, and we thought it was time to spread the barbecue love,” Daniel Vaughn, Texas Monthly barbecue editor, said. “These areas have been building a barbecue community all their own, and we want to let them show that.”
Sunbird BBQ out of Longview will be one of the local businesses present at Stanley’s for the event. Bryan Bingham, co-owner of Sunbird BBQ, said they feel honored to be a part of this event, especially because they have only been around for about two months now.
Sunbird BBQ is currently working on their menu for the event but Bingham said they will likely bring sausage and boudin along with either a side or dessert. All of their food is made from scratch and they are excited to share their food with a new crowd so close to home.
“We are so thankful for the support we have received so early on as a new business and we hope we can continue to grow with our community and show the world that East Texas has some world-class barbecue and is a great place to visit,” Bingham said.
Texas Monthly will be helping neighbors in need by encouraging donations to Feeding Texas food banks throughout the duration of the festival.
Tickets for the Tyler pit-stop on Oct. 10 include food and are $65. Tickets for kids from ages 6 to 10 are $25 and kids under 6 are free.
Tickets for the three BBQ Fest events can be bought for any of the pit stops at eventbrite.com/o/texas-monthly-3808724743.
The Tyler pit stop at Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ will include:
- Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ Pitmaster Nick Pencis
- Joseph’s Riverport BBQ Pitmaster Stephen Joseph
- Sunbird BBQ Pitmaster Bryan Bingham
- Plus a special guest pitmaster