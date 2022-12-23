The Texas Medical Board has taken disciplinary action against two Tyler doctors.
On Wednesday, a disciplinary panel of the board temporarily suspended the state medical license of Dana Michael Park.
The license was suspended with notice "determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare," the board said in a press release.
"The board panel found that Dr. Park is currently unable to safely practice medicine because of an illness, excessive use of drugs or other substances, or as a result of an impaired mental or physical condition," the press release stated.
The suspension was effective immediately and will remain in place until the board takes further action.
Another Tyler doctor surrendered his license earlier this month, according to the Texas Medical Board.
Lloyd Faust Mercer Jr., who practiced in Tyler according to the board, on Dec. 9 agreed to voluntarily surrender his state medical license in lieu of further disciplinary proceedings.
"Dr. Mercer was under investigation by the board for nontherapeutic prescribing and standard of care violations as well as unprofessional conduct and allegations related to impairment," the board stated in a press release.
According to previous reports from the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Mercer has been disciplined by the board in the past.
On Nov. 7, 2014, the board found Mercer "failed to adhere to treatment, monitoring, and documentation requirements regarding six chronic pain patients, four of which were his family members."
Mercer's treatment was not within the standard of care, the board stated.
At the time, Mercer was prohibited from treating patients for chronic pain or engaging in the practice of pain management; couldn't seek to reinstate DEA/DPS-controlled substance registration certificates for Schedules II, III, IIIN, and IV; couldn't treat or otherwise serve as a physician for immediate family, and couldn't prescribe, dispense, administer or authorize controlled substances or dangerous drugs with addictive potential or potential for abuse to himself or his immediate family.
The board took disciplinary action against a total of 22 licensed physicians across the state during its December meeting.
The Texas Medical Board is the state agency charged with keeping Texas patients safe through the licensure and regulation of Texas physicians. The TMB staff also serves as staff for the Texas State Board of Acupuncture Examiners, the Texas Physician Assistant Board, the Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology, and the Texas Board of Respiratory Care.