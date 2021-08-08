Two Republicans challenging incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in the 2022 primary election are coming to Smith County early this week for meet-and-greet events.
Former state Sen. Don Huffines and retired Lt. Col. Allen West, former Texas Republican Party chairman, will speak with potential voters on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
The Texas Freedom Coalition will host an event for Huffines to discuss his campaign platform from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse in Lindale. The restaurant is located at 15338 Farm-to-Market Road 849.
Sarah Fields, director of advocacy for Texas Freedom Coalition, said the meet and greet is a part of the group’s Texas First Election Series. The event has no cost to attend and it’s family-friendly. Guests of all ages are welcome.
Fields said Texas Freedom Coalition advocates for constitutional government. The series will include events for the other Republicans challenging Abbott, including West and conservative political commentator Chad Prather.
One thing Huffines will likely address is the rights of homeschooled students and parents, Fields said.
The coalition plans to host Huffines on Aug. 21 at Krazy Cajun Kitchen & Market in Tyler. The group will host Prather at the same location on Sept. 3, and West on Oct. 8.
“We feel it’s important to bring these candidates to different areas of the state,” Fields said.
Grassroots America — We The People will host West, where he will address the issues about the southern border, legislative action on elections and his vision for Texas, on Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S. Broadway Ave in Tyler.
The buffet and fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by the program until 8:30 p.m. There is no fee, registration or membership needed to attend.
Executive Director JoAnn Fleming said Grassroots wanted to give people a chance to hear from West and ask questions. She noted Grassroots has plans to set up events for Huffines and Prather in the future.
Fleming said Grassroots has not made any endorsements yet.
She expects West will address the rise in the COVID-19 cases and the border, property taxes, his thoughts on mandated vaccines and power grid security.
“We just like to give people an opportunity to hear the candidates,” Fleming said. “We want people to have a chance to hear what they have to say. It’s an opportunity to hear him speak about his vision for Texas and the changes he’d like to see.”
Both groups said they don’t support Abbott for the gubernatorial race.