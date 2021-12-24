After spending nine years in Athens, the Texas Game Warden Memorial will soon have a new home at the grounds of the Texas Capitol in Austin.
The memorial, which is a life-size bronze figure of a game warden, has been at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens since 2012.
The statue honors wardens who lost their lives in the line of duty and reminds people of the game wardens' legacy, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
“The association saw this as a necessary move since other memorials —specifically peace officer memorials — are housed on the grounds of the Texas State Capitol,” said Game Warden Peace Officer Association President and current Texas Game Warden Major Quint Balkcom. “Housing the memorial on Capitol grounds would also serve a larger audience, many who have never interacted with a Texas Game Warden. This is an educational opportunity to learn more about our history and our critical conservation efforts.”
In the Texas Game Wardens' 125-year history, 19 wardens have lost their lives while serving the state.
The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is an $18 million facility built without using state funding. The center houses a hatchery, laboratory, aquarium and education center focused on underwater wildlife in the state’s freshwater streams, ponds and lakes, according to the TPWD website.
The center is the home base for the ShareLunker program, an initiative that invites anglers to donate trophy-sized largemouth bass for research and breeding purposes. Over 60,000 people visit the center annually with a third of the visitors coming from school and youth groups, the TPWD website reads.
Once the Game Warden Peace Officer’s Association took charge of the project, the membership worked to find needed funding and legislative efforts for relocating the memorial.
In 2017, a resolution supporting the move was passed through both chambers of the Texas legislature.
At a recent hearing, the State Preservation Board cleared logistical hurdles that slowed down the relocation.
“This is an incredible step in the right direction,” said Col. Chad Jones, director of law enforcement for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “The fallen wardens this memorial honors aren't just the wardens of the past. Some of them were my friends and colleagues. Placing the memorial at the Capitol ensures their sacrifices will be remembered daily by the leaders, residents, and visitors to this state.”
While the moving process has progressed, there are still more steps needed, such as ordering the granite for a new pedestal and physically moving the memorial, which could take months to plan and carry out, Balkcom said.
He added a new sculpture will replace the memorial in Athens.
Texas Game Wardens patrol the state's waterways, respond to natural disasters and oversee hunting and fishing regulations.