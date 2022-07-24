Investigators have released the names of five victims who died in an early morning car crash Friday in Smith County.
Matthew Reneaux, 23, was driving a Dodge Charger carrying Jennifer Felix, 26, and Marvin Jenkins Jr., 38. Preliminary investigation shows Reneaux was driving at an excessive speed on the wrong side of the road on County Road 48 near its intersection with Highway 110 when his car collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe with two people inside, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Gabriel Salamanca, 39, was driving the Tahoe with one juvenile as a passenger. The juvenile’s name was not released.
All victims died on scene.
The Charger was engulfed in flames when deputies arrived at the crash site around 5:20 a.m., according to Texas DPS Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Bundy. The collision was head-on.
Bundy said the area of the crash is a dangerous spot. Since the crash was so early in the morning, the road was also especially dark.
“This is not the first time we’ve had a fatal crash on this road,” Bundy said. “It’s a dark area and it’s far away from town, that makes it easier for crashes in this area.”
The two-lane winding road has a sharp curve before its intersection with Highway 110. There’s also very little lighting in the area.