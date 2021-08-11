Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Commissioner Jaime Masters told Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday that allowing a child to transition their gender through reassignment surgery does constitute child abuse.
Abbott previously directed the DFPS to issue a determination on the question last week.
In a letter to Abbott, Masters determined a child going through reassignment surgery constitutes child abuse because it could cause a "genuine threat of substantial harm from physical injury to the child."
"Genital mutilation of a child through reassignment surgery is child abuse," Masters' letter read. "This surgical procedure physically alters a child’s genitalia for non-medical purposes potentially inflicting irreversible harm to children’s bodies."
Masters concluded in the letter that children going through reassignment surgery will be promptly and thoroughly investigated. Certain professionals who have cause to believe a child has been or may be abused must report that belief to DFPS within 48 hours after the professional first suspects the abuse.
A failure to report this abuse is considered a Class A misdemeanor and can be punishable by up to one year in jail, a fine, or both, Masters' letter stated.
Masters said that when medically necessary, the surgical procedure may not be considered child abuse. The procedure could be warranted for the following conditions: a child whose body parts have been affected by illness or trauma; who is born with a medically verifiable genetic disorder of sex development, such as the presence of both ovarian and testicular tissue; or who does not have the normal sex chromosome structure for male or female as determined through genetic testing.