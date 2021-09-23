A fatal crash took place on FM 47 approximately twelve miles south of Wills Point in Van Zandt County on September 20, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A preliminary report shows the driver of a 2001 Nissan M20 was traveling northbound on FM 47 at an unsafe speed and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle traveled off the road, the driver over corrected and went into a side skid across FM47. The vehicle went off the road and struck several trees, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said.
The driver, Kenneth Leonard, 18, of Van was pronounced at the scene and was taken to Eubanks Funeral Home in Canton. A 16 year-old female passenger was also pronounced at the scene and taken to Eubanks Funeral Home.