Texas Constitutional Amendments, Proposition 7:
On Election Day, Texans will have the opportunity to vote on eight proposed amendments to the state constitution. These amendments were proposed during the 87th Legislature regular session.
This story, which focuses on Proposition 7, is the seventh of an eight-part series.
PROPOSITION 7
This constitutional amendment would allow the surviving spouse, 55 years or older, of a disabled individual to maintain a limit on homestead property taxes upon the time of death if they remain at the homestead.
This tax limit applies to school district property taxes.
To qualify, the individual must also receive disability benefits from the Federal Old-age, Survivors and Disability Insurance Program given by Social Security Administration
Property taxes would not increase in this case from the year the individual qualifies.
A temporary provision would also be put in place to refund taxes to spouses of a disabled individual who died. This would be for the 2020 and 2021 tax years which exceed the amount that should have been paid with the addition of the tax limit.
Here is how Proposition 7 will be worded on the ballot:
“The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death."
