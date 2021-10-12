On Election Day, Texans will have the opportunity to vote on eight proposed amendments to the state constitution. These amendments were proposed during the 87th Legislature regular session.
This story, which focuses on Proposition 6, is the sixth of an eight-part series.
PROPOSITION 6
This constitutional amendment would give residents of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities or state supported living centers the right to designate a caregiver for in-person visits.
By amending the constitution, this essential caregiver could not be prohibited from visiting the resident at any time. The Texas State Legislature would also be allowed to provide guidelines for facilities establishing visitation policies and procedures for caregivers.
This amendment is meant to prevent restrictions at these facilities such as those put into place in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. At that time, no non-essential visitors were let into these facilities.
Here is how Proposition 6 will be worded on the ballot:
"The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation."
