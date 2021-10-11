On Election Day, Texans will have the opportunity to vote on eight proposed amendments to the state constitution. These amendments were proposed during the 87th Legislature regular session.
This story, which focuses on Proposition 5, is the fifth of an eight-part series.
PROPOSITION 5
This constitutional amendment would give additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept complaints about those running for judicial office.
The State Commission on Judicial Conduct could also conduct investigations and discipline candidates in the same way they are currently allowed to do so.
They can currently discipline through letters of caution, private or public sanctions, resignation instead of discipline, suspensions, public admonition, public warning or public reprimand.
Here is how Proposition 5 will be worded on the ballot:
"The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office."
