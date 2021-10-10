On Election Day, Texans will have the opportunity to vote on eight proposed amendments to the state constitution. These amendments were proposed during the 87th Legislature regular session.
This story, which focuses on Proposition 4, is the fourth of an eight-part series.
PROPOSITION 4
This constitutional amendments would change eligibility requirements for some judicial offices.
Those in the offices of justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals and a justice of a court of appeals will be eligible only if they are a practicing lawyer licensed in Texas for 10 years or a practicing lawyer licensed in Texas and a judge on a state or county court for 10 years.
During this time, they cannot have their license revoked, suspended or subject to a probated suspension.
For district judges, the amendment would change the eligibility requirements from a required four years as a practicing lawyer or judge to eight years. During this time their license to practice law can not have been revoked, suspended or subject to a probated suspension.
Here is how Proposition 4 will be worded on the ballot:
"The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge."
