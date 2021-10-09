On Election Day, Texans will have the opportunity to vote on eight proposed amendments to the state constitution. These amendments were proposed during the 87th Legislature regular session.
This story, which focuses on Proposition 3, is the third of an eight-part series.
PROPOSITION 3
This constitutional amendment would prohibit the state and political subdivisions from limiting religious services or organizations.
Passing this new amendment would mean that no laws, rules, orders or proclamations could be made by the state or political subdivisions in regard to religious services or organizations.
During COVID-19 cities including Bexar, Dallas, Denton, El Passo, Harris, Lubbock and others in Texas limited people's ability to gather at religious services. This amendment prevents this from occurring again.
Here is how Proposition 3 will be worded on the ballot:
"The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations."
