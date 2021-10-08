On Election Day, Texans will have the opportunity to vote on eight proposed amendments to the state constitution. These amendments were proposed during the 87th Legislature regular session.
This story, which focuses on Proposition 2, is the second of an eight-part series.
PROPOSITION 2
This constitutional amendment would allow a county to issue bonds for the development or redevelopment of infrastructure or transportation in blighted areas (places that show signs of neglect).
The law currently allows incorporated cities and towns to issue bonds for this purpose. If the amendment is passed, counties would also gain authorization to do such.
The amendment would also include that counties which issue bonds for the purpose of transportation improvements cannot pledge more than 65% increase in ad valorem tax revenues to repay bonds.
Ad valorem tax revenue is based on the assessed value of a property, product or service being taxed.
Bonds also cannot be used by the county to construct, operate, maintain or acquire a toll road.
Here is how Proposition 2 will be worded on the ballot:
"The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county."
