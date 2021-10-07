On Election Day, Texans will have the opportunity to vote on eight proposed amendments to the state constitution. These amendments were proposed during the 87th Legislature regular session.
This story, which focuses on Proposition 1, is the first of an eight-part series.
PROPOSITION 1
A constitutional amendment allowing charitable raffles to be conducted at rodeo venues will be included in the Nov. 2 elections.
The amendment proposes that a constitutional amendment be made to allow professional sports team charitable foundations to hold raffles at rodeo venues.
This is currently not allowed because professional rodeos are not defined in the law as a professional sports team.
As such, the amendment would also define “an organization sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association” as a professional sports team.
If this amendment passes in the Nov. 2 elections, charitable raffles can be held at both professional games and rodeo events.
Here is how Proposition 1 will be listed on the ballot:
"The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues."
