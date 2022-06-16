Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar on Wednesday released the Texas Broadband Plan, which is intended to help expand broadband access to underserved and unserved Texans.

The comptroller’s Broadband Development Office created the plan while keeping in mind feedback Hager and the BDO staff collected from Texans in 12 public town halls, 60 virtual regional roundtable discussions and over 16,000 survey responses. One of these visits to gather feedback was held in Tyler.

“We compiled lessons learned from a dozen town hall visits via my Texas Broadband Listening Tour, survey responses, analysis of results and staff recommendations to create this initial Texas Broadband Plan,” Hegar wrote in a letter to Texas lawmakers. “An important, recurring theme has been the reminder that though high-speed internet may once have been a luxury, it is now a necessity. Texans need reliable, high-speed connectivity for a wide range of potential applications including public health, safety, education and modern agriculture.”

This broadband plan was designed to be useful, insightful and sound as a guide toward improvement.

“This is a monumental task and we must work together to accomplish it,” Hegar said. “Expanding broadband access will require collaboration and partnerships between local governments and private entities across counties and among residents.”

Approximately 2.8 million Texas households accounting for seven million people lack broadband access, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. A total of 23% of people in Texas have limited ability to attend virtual classes, see a health care provider from their living room, fill out a job application online, start a business or access online marketplaces from their kitchen table.

Issue with broadband access disproportionately impacts rural communities, communities of color and low-income families.

Expanding broadband was identified as one of five emergency items for the 87th legislative session by Governor Greg Abbott during his State of the State address in February.

Shortly after, the BDO was established to award grants, low-interest loans and other financial incentives to expand access to broadband service across the state.

The legislature allotted $5 million to the comptroller to administer the program. Additional funding came from The American Rescue Plan Act which allocated $500.5 million to Texas for broadband expansion and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that allocates at least $100 million.

There is still some uncertainty concerning the rules and restrictions governing the federal dollars. Texas and other states will need flexibility from the federal government to best utilize the resources available to bridge the digital divide

Because potential federal funding and additional state funding are yet to be determined, this initial statewide plan is based on several guiding principles that will create the foundation for those future funds.

One of these principles is the broadband plan becoming more defined with time as federal agencies finalize program guidance and funding.

Also, more details will be added if the Texas Legislature appropriates additional state funding for new programs for broadband expansion.

A last principle is that as the BDO creates a more granular address-level broadband availability map, that data will help quantify the digital divide in ways that are impossible at the drafting of the initial plan and allow the BDO to operate with greater precision moving forward.

The next steps for the broadband plan are organized into three areas of focus aimed at maximizing available funding, providing transparency and accountability and understanding, and overcoming barriers.

By early next year the BDO will:

Establish a broadband-focused, federally compliant grant program.

Publish a broadband availability map.

Manage recurring coordination and communication opportunities across stakeholder groups.

“Texas faces a huge challenge: Connecting over 1 million households to high-speed broadband, improving connectivity for over 5.6 million households, improving affordability of broadband for 3.6 million households and assisting 3.8 million Texans with digital literacy challenges," Hegar said. "This plan is a foundation upon which the Texas Legislature, the BDO and other stakeholders can build actionable programs.”

For more information about the Texas broadband plan visit BroadbandForTexas.com.